Hrithik Roshan enjoys dinner date with girlfriend Saba Azad, cousins: ‘My favourites’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, partner Saba Azad and his family are currently celebrating the festive season in the beautiful locales of France. Hrithik’s sibling Pashmina, music composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter, recently took to social media to share a photo from their holiday.

In the said picture, Hrithik, Saba, Pashmina and her brother Eshaan are seen flashing a smile at the camera. Pashmina wrote over the photo, “My favourites.”

On Christmas eve, Hrithik himself had given a glimpse of their holiday by sharing a snow-covered image with Saba, his sons Hrehaan-Hridhaan and Pashmina and Eshaan. The caption simply read, “Merry Christmas, beautiful people.” All of them were seen posing with an umbrella atop a snow-covered mountain.

Pashmina too has shared snaps from the vacation on her Instagram feed. One picture featured her solo where she could be seen getting ready to ski. She captioned the post, “The cold never bothered me anyway.” In yet another post, Pashmina shared stunning view of the ski resort Courchevel and wrote, “A magical evening walk.” The actor will make her Bollywood debut with Rohit Saraf in the sequel of Ishq-Vishq.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who made his relationship with Saba public this year, will next be seen in Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He is also said to be featuring in Rohit Dhawan’s next. Hrithik was last seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.