‘Aim for success, have spectacular failures’: Hrithik Roshan pens emotional note for sons; ex Sussanne Khan, girlfriend Saba react

Actor Hrithik Roshan penned a note about his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, which also detailed his thoughts on fatherhood. The War 2 actor called it a love rant and posted it with a ‘statutory warning’ and a throwback photo featuring his two sons.

“Man it’s so much fun to see your kids shine. Caught myself thinking how proud I am as a father. For the men they are growing into, their talents, accomplishments, their work ethic, humility, full-chested pride. Then it struck me, how pride always implicates accomplishment. Starts that very vicious cycle of I am loved if I perform. And slowly pride that tricksy fellow starts masquerading as ‘Love’,” the actor wrote.

He advised his sons to succeed, but also fail. He said that while he is proud of their accomplishments, his love for them comes first. “And so by way of this rant I’d like to clearly demonstrate (n hopefully inspire) that no matter how great my pride is, it cannot for a second compete with my love for you. For just the way you are. You are here.

You are enough. You are wanted. You belong. That’s it.”

Hrithik said he wants them to enjoy the entire gamut of human experience. “Now by all means go build, explore everything — success (you decide the definition), aim for success at everything even at the art of doing nothing. And failure… in fact I hope you have spectacular failures, strange ones even. And feel it all, feel it fully, every human emotion, let it wash all over you – grab some popcorn and watch it with wonder, see what it feels like in your body – the pain, joy, loss, connection, loneliness, energy, hopelessness, intimacy — At the bottom of each one – is a quiet wow. Get to it.”

See Hrithik Roshan’s post here:

Hrithik called it the true pursuit of being alive: “Because that’s the only real pursuit. The human experience. Not meaning. Not winning. Not arriving. But experiencing. (That’s the ride you signed up for). (Not remembering was part of the rules). (You lose nothing by having fun). (Self-growth just unlocks better levels). (This is me half talking to myself). And just in case I ever forget and start measuring you —come remind me. Love came first. Always.”

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his girlfriend Saba Azad responded to the post. “Epic pic… and beautiful thoughts.. u must write a book! Dedicated to fatherhood,” wrote Sussanne while Saba shared emotional emojis. Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to be friends and co-parent their sons together. Saba and Hrithik have been in a relationship for two years.