Hrithik Roshan donates his ‘rare type’ blood, father Rakesh Roshan says he is proud

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Thursday took fans by surprise as he shared a photo of him donating blood. The Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor informed on his social media that his blood group is of a rare type, and hospitals often fall short of it. Which is why he decided to donate.

“I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute,” he captioned the post. Thanking the doctors at the hospital for ‘the impeccable care and professionalism’, Hrithik even shared a postscript about how donating blood is good for the health.

While fans could stop showering praises on the actor for his gesture, it was his father, Rakesh Roshan’s comment that won hearts. The actor-director commented on Hrithik’s post, writing, “Proud of you,” along with the applause emoji. Hrithik’s friends from the industry Aalim Hakim and Rohini Iyer also sent out love to him.

Last month, Hrithik was photographed as he went for dinner with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad at a Mumbai cafe. The paparazzi followed them as they made their way towards their car. Hrithik held Saba’s hand while she hid her face with her hair. Fans had flooded the video with comments, asking whether the two were dating now.

Hrithik Roshan has several projects in the pipeline, including the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.