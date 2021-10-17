Hrithik Roshan ditches workout for dance in gym, Deepika Padukone calls him ‘clown’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘hero’ side is certainly on an active mode. After the actor shared a video of himself in slow-mo walking into the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake set, his latest Instagram post is all about Bollywood dance. In the video shared, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star is seen grooving to popular 80s songs while at the gym. His trainers on the other hand seem to be in a fix trying to get him back to his workout session.

Hrithik shared a series of clips of him dancing around on hit numbers like “Jimmy Jimmy” and “Jaanu meri jaan”. While he shows off his thumkas in one video, the other even has him attempting a garba step. The actor captioned the post, “When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym. #braindead #totalloss.”

The star’s post seems to have become a conversation starter as many of his film colleagues reacted to it. While Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Priety Zinta replied with a series of smileys on the post, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Love thissss.” However, it was his Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone’s comment ‘clown’ on Hrithik’s video that left fans surprised.

On Friday, the actor had shared a video featuring himself with his team. Calling his team the ‘hero’, Hrithik wrote, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him,” as the caption. He informed his fans that he has begun shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil film titled Vikram Vedha. While the 2017 original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi version will see Hrithik locking horns with Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif has Adipurush to his credit in which he plays the role of Ravana. Hrithik, on the other hand, has Fighter, which marks his maiden project with Deepika Padukone. The film went on floors earlier this year.