Hrithik Roshan’s dinner night with Saba Azad and her ex Imaad Shah

Hrithik Roshan was joined his girlfriend Saba Azad and her bandmate Imaad Shah for dinner last night. Saba is a member of the well-known electronic band Madboy/Mink along with Imaad Shah, son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. While Hrithik and Saba Azad are together for a few months now, Saba was dating Imaad earlier. While the two mutually parted ways as a couple, they are good friends and perform together too.

Last night, Hrithik Roshan went on a dinner date with his girlfriend Saba Azad and Imaad Shah was also a part of it. The photos and videos of the three leaving after the get-together were shared on social media.

See photos and videos of Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Imaad Shah:

Hrithik and Saba hit the headlines every time they make public appearances together. Hrithik is always seen holding Saba’s hands and being a protective boyfriend. Saba has been actively sharing pictures too with Hrithik on her Instagram handle.

Saba and Imaad dated for seven years before they broke up in 2020. The two are often seen performing at events and Hrithik has many times shared his best wishes for their gig.

See photos of Saba Azad and Imaad Shah:

This year on Imaad’s birthday in September, Saba shared a warm wish which read, “Happy birthday to the maddest boi – my best friend, partner in band and plan, cat co-parent and all round toppest human I know – thank godge you were borned immo!! Thank godge!! Pls live forever 🙋🏻‍♀️😃🤓 @imaadshahmadboy.”