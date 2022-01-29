scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Hrithik Roshan spotted on dinner date with mystery woman, waves at the paparazzi as they leave hand-in-hand

Hrithik Roshan was spotted hand-in-hand with a mystery woman on Friday night, which prompted fans to speculate about her identity.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 29, 2022 2:28:29 pm
Hrithik Roshan spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday night was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. Pictures and videos posted online show Hrithik exiting the Bandra establishment, holding hands with a woman. Both were wearing masks.

In the comments section of Instagram posts featuring the photos and the videos, fans began speculating about the identity of Hrithik’s companion. Many came to the conclusion that the actor is ‘with Saba Azad’. “Is that his new girlfriend,” another person asked in the comments.

Also read |‘Hrithik Roshan came in a Maruti, I drove a Mercedes’: Ameesha Patel opens up about ‘snobbish, arrogant’ tag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

In the video, it appears that Hrithik didn’t mind that photographers were present. He exited the restaurant and walked towards his waiting car, never leaving the woman’s hand, even as he helped her hop in. Before driving off, Hrithik also made sure to wave at the photographers present.

The actor has largely avoided relationship speculation after his separation from Sussanne Khan. The two were married from 2000 to 2014, and have two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne is rumoured to be seeing Arslan Goni, the cousin of former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni.

Also Read |Rudra trailer: Ajay Devgn’s cop drama is miles away from his Singham avatar

Saba appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq, and will next be seen in the SonyLiv series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik was last seen on screen in the hit 2019 action-thriller War. He has several projects lined up, including the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and Fighter, an action film in which he will collaborate for the first time with Deepika Padukone.

