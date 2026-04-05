Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana amid backlash, admits ‘War 2’ had ‘VFX issues’: ‘They’ve the guts and vision’

Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has recently faced significant backlash. After the makers released the teaser, social media was flooded with criticism, mainly targeting the film’s VFX. While Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Ram was well received, the special effects failed to impress viewers, especially since they had been promoted as the best in the country.

However, the Rs 2,000 crore film has now found a strong supporter. Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a detailed post explaining different types of VFX and audience expectations, while also defending Ramayana. In an Instagram post, he admitted that poor VFX can disappoint audiences, but stressed that the film’s massive scale cannot be overlooked. “Yes bad VFX exists. It’s sometimes so bad it’s painful to watch. Especially for me… and especially when it’s a film I’m part of,” he wrote.

He took fans down memory lane, recalling how watching the American science fiction movie Back to the Future at the age of 11 changed his life. “I became obsessed. I would sit with my dads VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player. I ordered a book “industrial light and Magic” The Art of Special Effects” from Reader’s Digest with my pocket money…and waited months for it to arrive at the Juhu post office. Happiest day of my life. I can still smell the book as I unwrapped it. Many others followed.”

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The actor also praised specific projects and filmmakers for the effort they put into the VFX. “Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki, Bahubali, Ramayana (also my dad for koi mil gaya n krrish ofcourse) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what’s never been done all for the love of cinema so that we the audience get to experience something never watched before. From mv point of view they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11yr old kid could feel what I felt,” he noted.

“Bad vfx is if the movie promises say ‘photorealism’ but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion. Or the promise is of storybook style but they fail in making it beautiful enough or artistic enough or divine enough and so fails to engage. But to say that the storybook style is not looking photorealistic – isn’t fair. Cause it’s not meant to be.”

Urging the audience to be a bit more open to various types of VFX, Hrithik said, “AND you can’t criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one stvle while vou prefer another style. Thats not fair. So sometimes when you say “bad VFX.” Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect? So next time don’t just ask, “Is it real?” First ask, “Is it right for the story?” “is it making me feel what the maker intended?” Debate it. But debate it with awareness.”

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He even reacted to most of the fan comments under the post. One user questioned the mention of the VFX for his 2025 film War 2. “@hrithikroshan makes us question ourselves that bad Ramayana VFX and War 2 VFX are debatable..Well Hr, I surrender infront you! What a majestic stand you took! And did you just defend War 2 indirectly.. Nevertheless, love always to My King.”

Hrithik comments on War 2’s VFX

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Defending the action thriller’s first installment and admitting the flaws in part two, the actor wrote, “@arya_majumder25 war2 had some physics/ gravity issue n less time. It can happen. Whereas War1 was absolutely spectacularly perfect.”

Ramayana has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s DNEG. While the first part of the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali this year, the second part will release on Diwali 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, it also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

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