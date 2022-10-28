Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter gets pushed for the fourth time, announces new release date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has a new release date. Hrithik took to social media on Friday to announce the date, January 25, 2024. He shared a new poster of the Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Anil Kapoor. Hrithik and Deepika play Indian Air Force pilots in the film.

“25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter,” read Hrithik’s caption.

Fighter was earlier scheduled to release in September 2023. Before that, the film was slated for January 2023 release, clashing against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Both these films are directed by Siddharth Anand and star Deepika. Prior to that announcement, Fighter for scheduled to release in September 2022.

The makers are calling the film India’s “first aerial action drama.” In an earlier statement, the makers said that “the film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.”

In an earlier conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika had spoken about her first collaboration with Hrithik. She said, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

Fighter will mark Hrithik’s third collaboration with Siddharth after Bang Bang and War.