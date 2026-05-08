Hrithik Roshan’s ‘youthful energy’ impresses fans as he dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai at a wedding

Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills have also been synonymous with the actor. Over the years, the actor has given fans several iconic hooksteps, but the one that remains the most loved is from his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. A new viral video which is now taking over the internet, has Hrithik performing the steps that first made him famous over 25 years ago. The video is reportedly from a wedding that was attended by the star.

Hrithik Roshan’s fans were left awestruck by the actor’s energy. In the clip, the 52-year-old actor is dressed in a kurta-pjyama. The event took place at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The clips show Hrithik surrounded by a large group of people who matched his steps to the 2000 iconic track.