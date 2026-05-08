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Hrithik Roshan’s ‘youthful energy’ impresses fans as he dances to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai at a wedding
Hrithik Roshan recreated the iconic Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hookstep at a friend’s wedding, and the nostalgic moment has every reason to go viral.
Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills have also been synonymous with the actor. Over the years, the actor has given fans several iconic hooksteps, but the one that remains the most loved is from his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. A new viral video which is now taking over the internet, has Hrithik performing the steps that first made him famous over 25 years ago. The video is reportedly from a wedding that was attended by the star.
Hrithik Roshan’s fans were left awestruck by the actor’s energy. In the clip, the 52-year-old actor is dressed in a kurta-pjyama. The event took place at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The clips show Hrithik surrounded by a large group of people who matched his steps to the 2000 iconic track.
Many fans of Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and praised his “youthful energy” while others said that the actor appeared to be “as young as he was in 2000.”
Watch Hrithik Roshan’s dance clip here:
Hrithik Roshan the dancer >>>
Bro wasting his peak potential 😓 pic.twitter.com/5iEGTshjrz
— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) May 7, 2026
When Hrithik Roshan was the life of the party at his cousin’s wedding
This is not the first time that Hrithik Roshan added fire to any event. In December 2025, Hrithik, along with his entire family, attended the wedding festivities of his cousin Eshaan Roshan with Aishwarya Singh.
From dancing to the dhol beats at the baarat to a special performance at the sangeet, with his sons, all moments got lots of love online. Hrithik Roshan, alongside his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, delivered a high-energy dance performance to Sukhbir’s 1999 hit “Ishq Tera Tadpave.” The trio was joined by Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad and his cousin Pashmina Roshan.
See the old viral dance clip of Hrithik Roshan and his sons:
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Hrithik Roshan is currently looking forwar to Krrish 4. Rakesh Roshan had previously said that the film will release in 2027. In September 2025, he told Bollywood Hungama, “The work is going on in full swing. We are going to start shooting by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive for this film. Hence, we have to be well prepared before we go on floors. We plan to release it in 2027.” Hrithik will be making his directorial debut with this film.
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