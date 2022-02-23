Hrithik Roshan dances to ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding, Javed Akhtar waltzes with daughter-in-law. See new pics

After a video of Hrithik Roshan, dancing to the song “Senorita” at his buddy Farhan Akhtar‘s wedding, was widely shared on social media, a new picture of the actor has arrived online courtesy the groom himself. Farhan tied the knot with his partner of four years, Shibani Dandekar, last week, and on Wednesday shared a bunch of pictures from the Khandala wedding ceremony.

“Friends. Family. Fun times,” he wrote in his caption, succinctly describing the pictures, which showed Farhan and Shibani at the altar, their parents and relatives having a blast, and song and dance sessions with friends.

One of the pictures showed Hrithik, Farhan, Shabana Azmi and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan apparently dancing to the song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena,” from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Farhan wore a black tux, while Hrithik was wearing a white kurta with a pink Nehru jacket.

Other pictures showed Shabana beaming next to Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar waltzing with his new daughter-in-law, and Shankar Mahadevan performing on stage with Ehsaan Noorani. Another picture showed Farhan posing with his daughters–Shakya and Akira. He was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani from 2000 to 2017.

Announcing his wedding, Farhan wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”