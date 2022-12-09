scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Hrithik Roshan dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea International Film Festival. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan was a part of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The actor gave an impromptu dance performance in front of the audience.

hrithik roshan newsHrithik Roshan at Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor also posed with Jackie Chan. (Photo: Stellar Entertainment/Instagram)

After Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, film actor Hrithik Roshan also marked his attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Hrithik was invited by Stellar Entertainment to represent the Indian film industry as he spoke to a live audience at the closing ceremony of the festival.

Hrithik shared various photos, videos from the event on his social media. Stellar Entertainment treated the audience to the video of Hrithik dancing to Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’s ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’. This was an impromptu dance performance as there was no music available at the venue. Hrithik sang the tune and asked his audience to repeat it and they did so happily as he performed the hook step of the song.

Watch Hrithik dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena here:

Hrithik also shared a few photos from the event on his social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

At the festival, Hrithik also met international icon Jackie Chan. The two posed for a photo together.

hrithik roshan, jackie chan Hrithik Roshan posed with Jackie Chan at the Red Sea International Film Festival. (Photo: Stellar Entertainment/Instagram)
Check out other photos of Hrithik Roshan from the event:

hrithik roshan Hrithik Roshan was a part of the Red Sea International Film Festival this year. (Photo: Stellar Entertainment/Instagram) hrithik roshan in jeddah Hrithik posed for the photographers. (Photo: Stellar Entertainment/Instagram) hrithik roshan Before Hrithik, Ranbir, Akshay, Shah Rukh and many other actors attended the festival. (Photo: Stellar Entertainment/Instagram)

In 2022, Hrithik appeared in only one Hindi film – Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. His next film is Fighter, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with the actor for their 2019 hit War. After many delays, the film is now scheduled to release in January 2024.

