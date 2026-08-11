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Hrithik Roshan said dad Rakesh Roshan went bankrupt after Shah Rukh Khan film flopped: ‘He was in tears’
Hrithik Roshan recalled the difficult period after Koyla’s failure, revealing how he watched his father Rakesh Roshan lose everything he had earned and break down in tears for the first time.
Released in 1997, Rakesh Roshan’s Koyla was one of the more unusual films in Shah Rukh Khan’s early career. The actor played a mute character in the action drama, which also starred Madhuri Dixit. Despite the curiosity around the film, Koyla failed at the box office, and its failure reportedly left Rakesh Roshan in a difficult financial position.
‘He had lost all his money’
Years later, his son Hrithik Roshan recalled seeing his father struggle after the film’s failure. In an old interview with Zee ETC Bollywood, Hrithik spoke about a moment that stayed with him, when he saw Rakesh break down over the losses he had suffered. “There was a time, I think after one of his films, I think after Koyla, when there were some problems at home. He had lost all his money. Whatever he had earned, everything that he had earned, so there were problems coming from all sides. I saw him one morning, and whatever he had made, he said, ‘I have lost everything.’ So that was the first time, actually, that I saw tears in his eyes.”
‘Take Hrithik in the film’
For Hrithik, Koyla also holds a very different memory. Before becoming an actor, he worked as an assistant director on the film. In the recently released documentary The Roshans, Rakesh recalled that his father-in-law, actor Om Prakash, had insisted that Hrithik be given a role on the set. “My father-in-law Om Prakash ji wanted me to take him in the film. I said, ‘Daddy, yeh kaha kaam karega, bolta hi nahi hai kuch’ (How will he work? He barely speaks). He said, ‘Le le, tere sath chup chap rehta hai mere se baat karta hai’ (Take him, he doesn’t speak to you but me).”
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Rakesh remembered being stunned when Hrithik eventually gave his first shot. “When he gave his first shot, I was stunned absolutely,” he said, while Rajesh Roshan added, “Tab tak aagaya tha uske andar…” (He had it in him by then).
Even to launch Hrithik, Rakesh had to mortgage his cars and house. Kahi Naa… Pyaar Hai became a blockbuster but if the film had not worked, he would have lost everything. “Hrithik never knew, I never told him. Only my wife knew about it. I said I am mortgaging the house, maybe if I require, I will take money, otherwise I will try to manage. But it so happened that I managed it in the funds I had. Had the film not done well, then I would have to shift somewhere else or… but I took that chance,” he told Mid-Day in an earlier interview.
In the documentary The Roshans, Hrithik reflected on the moment he found out what was at stake for his family. He said, “I always saw the glass half-full. I had not colour-corrected in two or three scenes, because I was handling that. And the overseas prints had already been sent. So, I came to my dad, really upset that, ‘How could you let that go?’ And I think that was the first time that my dad gave it back to me. He gave it back to me in my face. He turned to my mom, and he said, ‘I am doing everything for him, and he’s sitting here and he’s complaining’. And that’s the night I found out, my mom told me, that the house was mortgaged, the cars were mortgaged… I realised how much was at stake.”
Hrithik made his acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, changing the course of his career forever.
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