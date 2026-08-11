Hrithik Roshan said dad Rakesh Roshan went bankrupt after Shah Rukh Khan film flopped: ‘He was in tears’

Released in 1997, Rakesh Roshan’s Koyla was one of the more unusual films in Shah Rukh Khan’s early career. The actor played a mute character in the action drama, which also starred Madhuri Dixit. Despite the curiosity around the film, Koyla failed at the box office, and its failure reportedly left Rakesh Roshan in a difficult financial position.

‘He had lost all his money’

Years later, his son Hrithik Roshan recalled seeing his father struggle after the film’s failure. In an old interview with Zee ETC Bollywood, Hrithik spoke about a moment that stayed with him, when he saw Rakesh break down over the losses he had suffered. “There was a time, I think after one of his films, I think after Koyla, when there were some problems at home. He had lost all his money. Whatever he had earned, everything that he had earned, so there were problems coming from all sides. I saw him one morning, and whatever he had made, he said, ‘I have lost everything.’ So that was the first time, actually, that I saw tears in his eyes.”