Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina pens heartfelt note ahead of Vikram Vedha’s release

Actor Hrithik Roshan is coming back on the big screen after three years with Vikram Vedha. The film, which is set to release theatrically on September 30, will see Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. On the eve of the movie’s release, Hrithik’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan shared a note on social media.

Pashmina, who took acting training at Barry John’s acting school, wrote that after watching Vikram Vedha, she felt empowered and as Hrithik’s sister, she felt proud. The note read, “This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha’s face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD. To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it’s out in theaters tomorrow, what are y’all waiting for? Book your tickets now.”

Check out Pashmina Roshan’s post:

Hrithik Roshan commented on his cousin sister Pashmina Roshan’s post. He wrote, “How sweet pash …. I feel encouraged. love you.”

Pashmina is music composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter. She will soon make her acting debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound, a reboot of the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut as an actor. Ishq Vishq Rebound also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan.

Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name, is generating a lot of positive buzz. The film will clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 at the box office.