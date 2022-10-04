Hrithik Roshan admits he’s ‘confused’ by Vikram Vedha reactions, but is happy with the final film: ‘The world is saying a lot of things’

Actor Hrithik Roshan attempted to verbalise what he’s feeling in the immediate aftermath of his film Vikram Vedha‘s release. The action-thriller, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, debuted in theatres this past Friday, and has made over Rs 60 crore globally. And while this is a respectable haul, it’s still to early to tell whether the film is an out-and-out hit.

Hrithik’s mood seemed to reflect this uncertainty when he appeared for an Instagram live session with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani over the weekend. During the 30-minute chat, Hrithik spoke about his reaction to the final film, and implied that it’s way smarter than some of the other films that he has done, namely War and Bang Bang.

Asked what he’s feeling about the reactions that the film is getting, Hrithik said, “I’m confused a little bit. I’m very satisfied with the film, I’m happy with it. We had fun making it, I learnt a lot. I’m happy with the final film. The mountain that I set out to conquer, I think we conquered. Now it is with the world, and the world is saying a lot of things, mostly good. I’m slowly absorbing it.”

Expressing his admiration for the film’s clever screenplay, Hrithik added, “Not every film has to be intelligent. Maybe a superhero film, maybe War, or Bang Bang. You don’t have to be super intelligent, you have to be entertaining.” Hrithik said that he sees stardom as a responsibility, and not a luxury, because he is in a constant dilemma between satisfying his inner actor and serving his fans via his stardom.

Over the weekend, Hrithik had written in a Twitter thread that he is ‘at peace’ with himself as a performer, and said that he always asks himself after projects if he did his best.

Both War and Bang Bang were directed by Siddharth Anand, and rank among Hrithik’s biggest hits. The actor will reunite with the filmmaker on the upcoming action movie Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone. In fact, Vikram Vedha is his first film since 2019’s War, which became a runaway hit at the box office. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is a remake of their own Tamil hit, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.