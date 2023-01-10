Hrithik Roshan confirms Krrish 4 is happening but ‘we are stuck on one little technicality’

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, has confirmed that the fourth installment to his popular Krrish franchise is indeed in works and should get rolling once they overcome a ‘one little technicality’.

The actor in an interview with Pinkvilla said that the film is expected to start shooting by the end of the year. He said, “I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon”.

The film is the fourth film after its first film Koi…Mil Gaya in 2003. The second film released as Krrish in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013.

The actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in Vikram Vedha, is also said to be part of War 2, the second instalment of 2019 film War, which co-starred Tiger Shroff. The actor remains tight-lipped about the film as she says that producer Aditya Chopra is the one to make all official announcements.

“Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression (on what’s happening). I am not saying anything,” he said.

Hrithik had created quite a buzz on social media with his latest workout post. The actor had posted a selfie from the gym where he flaunts his perfectly ripped abs. The actor’s post motivated followers to stay fit as Hrithik captioned it as, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” His post was also met with awestruck comments from fellow members from the film fraternity.

Actor Anil Kapoor commented on the actor’s post as, “Here comes the real fighter” and Varun Dhawan commented, “Ok then”. Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film was announced in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.