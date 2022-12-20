scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Hrithik Roshan takes off for Christmas vacation with girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. Watch

Hrithik Roshan jetted out of India to an undisclosed destination for holidays with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan- Saba AzadHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad go for a vacation with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. (Photos: Varidner Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan has taken off for his annual family vacation with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, the actor was spotted entering the Mumbai international airport in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend, actor and singer Saba Azad also joined the family.

Hrithik, dressed in smart casuals, was seen waiting for Saba to step out of her car. The two then walked into the airport together along with Hridaan and Hrehaan. See video here:

 

Hrithik was seen engaging in a chat with the paps stationed outside the airport, he asked them if they stay at the airport. To this, a pap responded saying, “Yes, we’re on night duty.” Hrithik then smiles and walked into the airport. One pap also asked if he can take a picture with him, but Hrithik shared that he’s running late already. Saba, before going inside the airport smiled and waved at the paps too.

Hrithik and Sussane Khan tied the knot in December 2000. However, the couple separated in 2014. The couple is now co-parenting their two sons, however, Sussanne did not join the Roshan family for the vacation.

Hrithik Roshan- Arslan Goni Hrithik Roshan wished Arslan Goni on his birthday. (Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

Hrithik, on Monday, wished Sussanne’s current boyfriend, Arslan Goni, on his birthday. He shared an Instagram Story where he is seen with Arslan, Sussanne and her brother Zayed Khan. He wrote, “Have a super exciting and duper fit year 👊.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha (2022) along with Saif Ali Khan, he’ll now be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

 

 

 

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 12:42:44 pm
