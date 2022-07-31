scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her concert: ‘Kill it guys’

Hrithik Roshan gave a shoutout to Saba Azad and shared her concert poster ahead of her show in Hyderabad on July 31.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 8:11:02 pm
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were recently vacationing in Paris. (Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and gave a shoutout to his girlfriend Saba Azad. The rumoured couple, who just got back from their romantic getaway in Europe, are back in work mode. Ahead of Saba’s concert in Hyderabad, the War actor shared the poster and wrote, “Kill it guys,” followed by several emoticons. 

Saba is a member of the well-known electronic band Madboy/Mink along with Imaad Shah, the son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Saba announced her upcoming concert dates on social media and wrote, “Yo Hyderabad we comin for you tomo come dance with us.”

The couple walked the red carpet together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. From coffee dates to long-drives, Saba was actively sharing pictures of their vacation on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of pictures from their time at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and captioned it as, “Where the Jazz cats at??”. The pictures went viral the moment it was posted and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan commented on the picture and wrote, “sooo cute!!” with red heart emoticons. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha which is helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri,. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan, the film is a remake of the Tamil thriller of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake is set to hit the theatres on September 30. The actor also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone, which is scheduled to release next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Also read |After Samantha’s Koffee With Karan debut, Naga Chaitanya has this to say about appearing on the chat show

Saba was last seen in the web-series Rocket Boys. She essayed the role of Parvana Irani. The show also starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

3

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

4

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

arjun kapoor, malaika arora
Malaika Arora turns into a perfect cheerleader for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as he walks the ramp
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement