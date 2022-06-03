Hrithik Roshan cheers for former wife Sussanne Khan, calls her a ‘superstar’

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media platforms to cheer for his former wife, celebrity interior designer, Sunnanne Khan, for her new venture. Hrithik shared Sussanne’s Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig. She had written, ““Energy never lies…. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up… ✨✨✨✨✨🚀📸💛#AboutLastNight #Chivas18 #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject.”

Hrithik first commented on her post by writing, “Huge congratulations Sussanne 🙌🙌 this was amazing !!” He then also shared an Instagram story featuring Sussanne’s post, and wrote, “So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar ⭐.”

Hrithik Roshan cheers for Sussanne Khan. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram) Hrithik Roshan cheers for Sussanne Khan. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014 after being married for 13 years. However, the estranged couple made sure that their divorce doesn’t affect their friendship as they co-parent their two sons. The two have always showed support for each other on social media, and are also spotted partying together and joining each other’s families for celebratory moments.

Sussanne made her relationship with Arslan Goni official in December last year. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad. The two are often spotted going for dates together; they also attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash together.

In April, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were seemingly together partying in Goa. This came to light after former actor Pooja Bedi shared their photos on Instagram. The party was for the opening of Sussanne’s new restaurant in Goa.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit film by the same name. Hrithik will play Vedha in the film, a role enacted by Vijay Sethupathi’s in the original.