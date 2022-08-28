scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Hrithik Roshan checks on ex-wife Sussanne Khan as they leave after a reunion with friends Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi. Watch

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan's sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan were also clicked at their Sunday outing.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi with family photosHrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Gayatri Joshi came together for a Sunday outing with their families. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways long back as a couple, but they still continue to share a close bond. Time and again we see them coming together for outings with friends and also with their sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. On Sunday, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen posing together after lunch with their friends. The ex-couple was joined by actor Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl, former actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi.

Their children, Hridaan and Hrehaan, and Sonali and Goldie Behl’s son Ranveer Behl also joined them for Sunday lunch.

Also read |Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious house, says ‘I created a nest for my boys Hridaan and Hrehaan’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been beautifully co-parenting their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and they remain each other’s good friends and are often seen spending time together with friends and family.

Watch a watch of Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

See the recent photos of Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan and others from their Sunday outing:

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi with family photos Goldie Behl, Vikas Oberoi, Hrithik Roshan, Gayatri Joshi, Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi with family photos Another candid photo of the gang. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi with family photos Hrithik Roshan looked dapper as always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi with family photos Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan were seen together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi with family photos Sussanne Khan huged Vikas Oberoi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonali Bendre her husband Goldie Behl Sonali Bendre her husband Goldie Behl. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan’s sons Hridaan Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan and Sonali-Goldie Behl’s son Ranveer Behl. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Another photo of the star kids. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a video, Hrithik is seen checking on Sussanne as they leave after the lunch. Sussanne gestures that she is fine and they both proceed to their cars.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

their personal lives, both Hrithik and Sussanne have moved ahead. While Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni, Hrithik is seeing actor-musician Saba Azad. Hrithik is ready with Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Gayathri-Pushkar hit film. The teaser of the film was recently released.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 05:34:11 pm
Next Story

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement