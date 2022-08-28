Hrithik Roshan checks on ex-wife Sussanne Khan as they leave after a reunion with friends Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways long back as a couple, but they still continue to share a close bond. Time and again we see them coming together for outings with friends and also with their sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. On Sunday, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen posing together after lunch with their friends. The ex-couple was joined by actor Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl, former actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi.

Their children, Hridaan and Hrehaan, and Sonali and Goldie Behl’s son Ranveer Behl also joined them for Sunday lunch.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been beautifully co-parenting their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and they remain each other’s good friends and are often seen spending time together with friends and family.

Watch a watch of Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan:

See the recent photos of Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan and others from their Sunday outing:

In a video, Hrithik is seen checking on Sussanne as they leave after the lunch. Sussanne gestures that she is fine and they both proceed to their cars.

their personal lives, both Hrithik and Sussanne have moved ahead. While Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni, Hrithik is seeing actor-musician Saba Azad. Hrithik is ready with Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Gayathri-Pushkar hit film. The teaser of the film was recently released.