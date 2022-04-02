Hrithik Roshan ‘channels his inner Vedha’ in latest photos, fans say ‘want to have a physique like you’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is “channelling the inner Vedha” in him and while doing so, he looks every bit dashing. The actor shared a series of pictures of himself on social media flaunting his look from his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of a Tamil hit by the same name. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram with Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. Pushkar and Gayatri, who wrote and directed the original drama, are directing this film too.

In the photos, posted by Hrithik on Instagram, he is seen acing an all-black look. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt along with trendy black denim. He has tied his long hair in a ponytail and his thick beard is adding to his rugged look. One cannot miss his lean body in the photos.

As the actor posted the photo, many drooled over his good looks. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan left fire emojis in the comments section. Stylist Akshay Tyagi wrote, “Uffffff❤️‍🔥.” Actor Dino Morea commented, “🙌🙌 looking super bro.” Zayed Khan wrote, “Killing it Brother !!!🙌🔥🔥🔥”

Many fans of Hrithik found the photos “stunning” and they called the actor “Hottest”. One Instagram user commented on the photo saying, “I am in love with Vedha’s style 😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another added, “Man!!! One day, one day I want to have a physique like you! 😎🙌”

Touted as a neo-noir thriller, Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Vikram Vedha is expected to release globally on September 30, 2022.