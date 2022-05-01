Hrithik Roshan celebrates son Hridaan Roshan’s birthday with Sussanne Khan: ‘We love you the most’

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his son Hridaan’s 14th birthday on Sunday. The actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a picture from the birthday celebration where she is seen striking a pose with Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14 th birthday beautiful boy..We love you the mostt.” As soon as she shared the picture, friends and family members wished Hridaan on his birthday. “Happy Birthday to your baby boy ❤️❤️ lots of love,” Bhavana Pandey wrote. Farah Khan Ali commented, “Happy birthday Hridu. Happiness health wealth prosperity success love laughter luck light and more my Jaan.”

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake will see Hrithik play Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram.

Vikram Vedha is expected to release globally on September 30, 2022.