Hrithik Roshan celebrates Mother’s Day in France with parents, Saba Azad, see photos

A day after Mother’s Day 2026, Hrithik Roshan treated fans to adorable glimpses from his family time in France. The actor shared a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram featuring his girlfriend Saba Azad along with his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

The Roshans seemingly had a relaxed outdoor outing surrounded by nature. While Hrithik was almost twinning with his parents in black, Saba opted for a casual look in a light blue striped shirt paired with wide-leg denim jeans.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Found this tree in France called “ombre de maman” Roughly translates to “माँ की छाया! वाह ! Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ To the shade, strength and love behind us all. P.S.: before the French people come after me… yes, I’m joking 😄 We are just a tree loving crazy family 🌳.”