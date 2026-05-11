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Hrithik Roshan celebrates Mother’s Day in France with parents, Saba Azad, see photos
Hrithik Roshan shared heartwarming pictures from France featuring girlfriend Saba Azad, and parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.
A day after Mother’s Day 2026, Hrithik Roshan treated fans to adorable glimpses from his family time in France. The actor shared a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram featuring his girlfriend Saba Azad along with his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.
The Roshans seemingly had a relaxed outdoor outing surrounded by nature. While Hrithik was almost twinning with his parents in black, Saba opted for a casual look in a light blue striped shirt paired with wide-leg denim jeans.
Sharing the pictures, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Found this tree in France called “ombre de maman” Roughly translates to “माँ की छाया! वाह ! Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ To the shade, strength and love behind us all. P.S.: before the French people come after me… yes, I’m joking 😄 We are just a tree loving crazy family 🌳.”
See Hrithik Roshan’s Mother’s Day post here:
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Earlier on Mother’s Day, Pinkie Roshan shared a childhood picture of her kids, Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. Along with the adorable throwback photo, she wrote, “My WORLD🌼🌸.” Reacting to the post, Hrithik wrote in the comments section, “My fav photo! ❤️.” He also wished his mother Pinkie on Mother’s Day by writing, “Happy Mother’s Day my mamaaa!!! ❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️❤️🕺🕺🕺🕺.”
See Pinkie Roshan’s post
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Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming projects
On the work ront, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his directorial debut with Krrish 4. The superhero film is being backed by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik is also stepping into the OTT space as a producer with the thriller series Storm, which is being developed for Amazon Prime Video.
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