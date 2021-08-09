scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 09, 2021
Must Read

Hrithik Roshan celebrates Jaadoo’s 21st birthday, here’s how Sussanne Khan, Rakesh Roshan reacted

Farah Khan also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with Hrithik Roshan where the two are shaking a leg on the hook-step of blockbuster song "Ek Pal Ka Jeena."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2021 4:28:24 pm
hrithik roshan koi mil gaya jaadooKoi Mil Gaya released on August 8, 2003.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya completed 18 years of release on Sunday. The actor celebrated the occasion in a rather interesting manner. He put the spotlight on the highlight of this sci-fi film – Jaadoo, the alien. And according to Hrithik, it was Jaadoo’s 21st birthday too, because he was 3 when the film released in 2003.

Koi Mil Gaya was Bollywood’s answer to Hollywood films like ET. The Rakesh Roshan directorial, that introduced Bollywood to its first mainstream alien, is important for kicking off one of the most successful superhero franchises in India, that eventually had Krrish and Krrish 3 too.

Also read |Hrithik Roshan announces Krrish 4 with a new video: ‘Let’s see what the future brings’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In an Instagram post, Hithik Roshan posted two screenshots of Jaadoo, including one with himself and wrote, “To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life . 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes , I wonder how he would look like today ! What do you guys think ? Happy birthday Jaadoo ! #HappyBirthdayJaadoo #18YearsOfKoiMilGaya.”

Replying to Hrithik’s post, father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Jaadoo a miracle Happy 18th Birthday.” Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also commented, “Sweetest face ever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Koi Mil Gaya, also starring Preity Zinta and Rekha, revolved around Rohit, a differently abled boy, who befriends an alien Jaadoo after the latter is left behind a UFO on Earth. In return Jaadoo helps Rohit find his strength. Their eventual camaraderie and the message that friendship goes beyond humanity forms the core of the film. The following films in the franchise showed Rohit’s son Krrish who is born with superhuman powers and saves the world from a bigger villain.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: Hrithik Roshan recalls freezing water in diving scene, Katrina Kaif says she was ‘terrified’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In the meantime, Farah Khan also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with Hrithik where the two are shaking a leg on the hook-step of blockbuster song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena.” The track from Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was choreographed by Farah who went on to receive several awards for the song.

Hrithik will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mahesh Babu birthday
Mahesh Babu turns 46: A look at the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor’s perfect family life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 09: Latest News

Advertisement