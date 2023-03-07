Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi with a family workout instead of ‘rang or bhang’; Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni join in: ‘Best Holi ever’

Hrithik Roshan’s idea of celebrating Holi is rather unconventional, as it involves the entire family working out. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video, where he and his family are busy with their workout sessions. In the clip, Hrithik’s sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan are busy with weights, while the rest do lunges. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne is in the corner, working out. Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni was present as well.

Hrithik captioned the video, “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?” Sussanne commented on the video saying, “Best Holi ever.” Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2013, but still remain close friends. She is often seen at Hrithik’s family events. Sussanne is also good friends with Hrithik’s girlfriend, actor Saba Azad.

On the work front, Hrithik has Fighter, with Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline. The actor was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, which received positive reviews but failed to make an impact at the box office. The movie was a remake of the 2017 hit with the same name, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.