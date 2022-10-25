scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad. See picture here

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for several months, and are spotted together at various events.

Hrithik Roshan- Saba AzadHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrated Diwali together. (Photo: Saba Azad/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Saba Azad, on the occasion of Diwali, dropped a selfie with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the picture on her stories, and captioned it, “Happy Diwali.”

In the picture, Hrithik and Saba could be seen twinning in white outfits, as they smiled for the camera.

Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad Saba Azad celebrated Diwali with Hrithik Rishan. (Photo: Saba Azad/ Instagram)

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for several months, and have been spotted together at various events. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently seen in the action-thriller film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience, but underperformed at the box office. He will next be seen in another action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik.

Saba has been seen in the streaming projects Feels Like Ishq and Rocket Boys. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film Songs of Paradise, in which she will be seen along with Soni Razdan.

