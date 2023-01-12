Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday with ‘yaara’ and Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned 49 on January 10. The actor celebrated his birthday with family members and close friends, which also included ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni. Hrithik recently reposted Arslan’s Instagram story which featured a selfie of the two together.

Arslan posted a picture of himself with Hrithik and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Hritik Roshan”, to which Hrithik replied, “Thanks Yaara.”

Hrithik Roshan with Arslan Goni. (Photo: Instagram/hrithikroshan) Hrithik Roshan with Arslan Goni. (Photo: Instagram/hrithikroshan)

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Sussanne Khan shared a montage of pictures with the actor. She captioned the post, “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Saba Azad, who has been dating Hrithik Roshan for quite some time now, also took to social media to wish the actor. She posted pictures of them together and wrote a long note for her beau. The caption read, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be – for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned . Note – To the wayward grammar enthusiast – I err at will – try, do, not to get your knickers in a twist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000 in Bangalore and have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They got divorced in 2014 but continue to co-parent their sons. Both Hrithik and Sussanne are still on good terms and are often seen hanging out with each other.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. He is also said to be part of War 2, a sequel of his 2019 film War. However, no official confirmation has been made about the same.