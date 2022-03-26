scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Hrithik Roshan calls rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ‘insanely amazing woman’, writes ‘wish I was there’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad once again indulge in a cute Instagram exchange. The couple isn't shy of making their relationship public.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2022 12:48:04 pm
saba azad hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad shower love on each other on social media. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan often drops comments on rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s Instagram posts. On Saturday, the actor reposted a story that Saba shared on the photo-sharing app and wrote how he wishes he was there with her as gets ready to perform her show in Pune.

Saba shared a video from the music festival, NH7 Weekender in Pune. Along with the video, she shared, “Sunburnt and ready..” Hrithik re-posted the video and wrote, “Kill it you insanely amazing woman.” He added a heart emoji with the statement. He also wrote, “Wish I was there for this one.”

The Rocket Boys actor was quick to respond to her rumoured boyfriend. Resharing Hrithik’s Instagram story, she wrote, “Wish you was here too my cute.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Hrithik Roshan thinks rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad looks ‘timeless’ in new photos
hrithik saba Hrithik Roshan shared the video on Instagram. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram) saba hrithik Hrithik Roshan got a reply from Saba Azad. (Photo: Saba Azad/Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Instagram exchanges are proof enough that the couple isn’t shy of making their relationship public. They were first spotted by photographers as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. Hrithik waved as he walked by and seemed quite comfortable in getting photographed with Saba.

Saba also spent time with the Roshan family and also seem to share a good bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

