Saturday, February 27, 2021
Hrithik Roshan called to record statement in fake email ID case

Hrithik Roshan's complaint in 2016 alleged that someone was impersonating him and was emailing actor Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email ID in his name.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: February 27, 2021 10:47:08 am
hrithik roshan fake email id caseHrithik Roshan has been asked to visit the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at commissioner's office on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has summoned actor Hrithik Roshan to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut, an official said on Friday.

He has been asked to visit the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at the commissioner’s office on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

Hrithik’s complaint in 2016 alleged that someone was impersonating him and was emailing actor Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email ID in his name.

The complaint followed a spat between the two.

A case under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown person at Cyber Police Station.

In December last year, Hrithik’s lawyer had approached the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the pending probe, after which it was transferred to the Crime Branch’s CIU, the official informed.

