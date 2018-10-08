Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on sexual harassment allegation against Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan has opened up on sexual assault allegations against Vikas Bahl.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up on the sexual harassment allegation against filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the director of his upcoming film Super 30. A former employee of Phantom Films had alleged that Bahl sexually assaulted her.

In a statement Hrithik posted on Twitter, he said, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”

The Super 30 actor also said that all the proven sexual offenders must get their due punishment and “all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up”.

Kangana Ranaut, who Vikas Bahl directed in his debut feature Queen, had also said he misbehaved with her. In a statement, she had said, “…every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’. I could tell something is wrong with him.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd