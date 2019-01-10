Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Sussanne to Riteish, stars wish actor on social media

As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, wishes are pouring in for the actor on social media. The warmest wish came from Hrithik’s former-wife Sussanne Khan. The two continue to be close friends despite calling off their marriage in 2014. The two have often been spotted going on vacations or dinner dates together, along with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Today, on the actor’s birthday, Sussanne shared some special moments of their lives on her Instagram account. She wrote a note along with the post that read, “Happiest happy birthday to my BFF ♥️from and through this world…and onto other realms..💫🌎 the force will always be with you.”

His Kaabil co-star Rohit Roy too had some good words to share about the actor. Rohit took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy bday to one the nicest blokes in the business.. a doting father, a good friend and a superb co-star are just some of his attributes that I have been privy too .. god bless u.”

While Riteish Deshmukh called Hrithik a “fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father”, Pulkit Samrat tagged the Krrish actor as “one and only one superhero” of Bollywood.

Check out how Bollywood stars wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday:

Happiest bday @iHrithik loads of love happiness and success always to you ! Keep inspiring us to up the ante !!!! — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 10, 2019

Happy Birthday to our one and only superhero @iHrithik ! 💪🥳🎉😇 Rare talent, rare being! — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) January 9, 2019

Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik -have a blessed one… you are a fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father… god bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2019

The future is always bright and sunny when we have each others backs. Happy birthday mere dost! @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/2UG0zYxyOU — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) January 10, 2019

Happy bday bro man! Lots of love always .. @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/VlonXHkg6k — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) January 9, 2019

Wishing u a very happy birthday @iHrithik !!!keep shining and stay blessed🤗🤗 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) January 10, 2019

Happy birthday dearest @iHrithik. You are truly one of a kind. I sincerely wish you all the very best in 2019. Much more success and happiness to you. Also wishing speedy recovery to @RakeshRoshan_N ji. Lots of love🥂❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/p9EmocyKOr — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) January 9, 2019

Happy birthday to my darling @iHrithik. It’s been a long time since we burned up the dance floor on your birthday but I shall wait till we meet again💃😘❤ Here’s wishing you loads of love, success, sexiness and kisses now and always .. xoxo ❤🌈🎂💥 #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/clNnBGwI4m — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 10, 2019

Recently, Hrithik posted a photo with father Rakesh Roshan and thanked him for being his inspiration. Roshan Sr was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago.

Hrithik captioned the image, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen as mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming film Super 30. He will also share the screen space with Tiger Shroff in a dance drama.