Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Sussanne to Riteish, stars wish actor on social media

Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Ex-wife Susanne Khan shared many photos on Instagram, wishing the Super 30 actor on his birthday. The actor turned 45 today.

Hrithik Roshan turned 45 today. (Source: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, wishes are pouring in for the actor on social media. The warmest wish came from Hrithik’s former-wife Sussanne Khan. The two continue to be close friends despite calling off their marriage in 2014. The two have often been spotted going on vacations or dinner dates together, along with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Today, on the actor’s birthday, Sussanne shared some special moments of their lives on her Instagram account. She wrote a note along with the post that read, “Happiest happy birthday to my BFF ♥️from and through this world…and onto other realms..💫🌎 the force will always be with you.”

His Kaabil co-star Rohit Roy too had some good words to share about the actor. Rohit took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy bday to one the nicest blokes in the business.. a doting father, a good friend and a superb co-star are just some of his attributes that I have been privy too .. god bless u.”

While Riteish Deshmukh called Hrithik a “fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father”, Pulkit Samrat tagged the Krrish actor as “one and only one superhero” of Bollywood.

Check out how Bollywood stars wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday:

Recently, Hrithik posted a photo with father Rakesh Roshan and thanked him for being his inspiration. Roshan Sr was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago.

Hrithik captioned the image, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen as mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming film Super 30. He will also share the screen space with Tiger Shroff in a dance drama.

