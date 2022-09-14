scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Hrithik Roshan’s emotional birthday wish for niece Suranika includes Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan: ‘In a different world…’

Hrithik Roshan penned an emotional wish for his niece Suranika on Instagram. The post featured his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan pens emotional wish for Suranika (Photos: Instagram/ Hrithik Roshan)

Actor Hrithik Roshan had an emotional wish for his niece, Suranika, the daughter of his sister Sunaina Roshan. Hrithik shared several photos which featured his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, mother Pinky Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In one photo, a young Hrithik poses with Suranika and his mother, Pinky. In another, Hrithik and Sussanne pose in the snow with Suranika, and in one, Saba is with Suranika and his family.

Hrithik wrote, “Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world if you were not and we met as strangers , I’d definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful suranika. Love you!”

Also Read |Hrithik Roshan follows Tiger Shroff's lead, cheers for India as he turns singer. Here's how Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad reacted

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

After parting ways with Sussanne in 2013, the couple have remained on friendly terms and co-parent their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni, Hrithik Roshan is dating actor-musician Saba Azad, and the two made a public appearance together at Karan Johar’s recent 50th birthday bash. Saba is now part of all the family gatherings and parties, even though the couple have not opened up about their relationship as yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has several films in the pipeline including Fighter, Krrish 4 and Vikram Vedha, which will release in September. Vikram Vedha sees the actor as an antagonist, and also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film tells the story of a cop, who is hunting down a gangster. Things spiral when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and begins to relate his own story, which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

