Saturday, October 16, 2021
MUST READ

Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, drops slowmo video to introduce the ‘hero’

Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for Vikram Vedha. The actor shared a video on Instagram to announce that he is shooting for the film after two years.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 16, 2021 9:03:16 am
hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan will lock horns with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan is happy to be getting back on a film set. On Friday, the actor shared a video featuring himself with his team. Calling his team the ‘hero’, Hrithik wrote, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him,” as the caption. He informed his fans that he has begun shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil film titled Vikram Vedha.

As soon as the actor shared the video, his fans and friends from the industry dropped their reactions in the comment section. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Let’s go Vedha Bhai,” Ishaan Khatter wrote, “The music tho”, Himansh Kohli called the video “fire”, Saleem Javed wrote, “Can’t wait for your next.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik’s video post came hours after he dropped the hint of a new beginning. On Friday morning, the actor shared sunrise pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today.”

ALSO READ |Saif Ali Khan has got ‘nothing to do with’ Go Goa Gone 2, says he’s excited to shoot for Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha was a hit Tamil film, which released in 2017. While the original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi version will see Hrithik locking horns with Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif has Adipurush to his credit in which he plays the role of Ravana. Hrithik, on the other hand, has Fighter, which marks his maiden project with Deepika Padukone. The film went on floors earlier this year.

