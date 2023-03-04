Saba Azad models for boyfriend Hrithik Roshan on ‘casual afternoon’; Sussanne Khan calls her ‘beautiful’. See pic

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for several months, and they’re often photographed together publicly. In recent weeks, they’ve also been fielding rumours about a possible wedding. But while it’s unlikely that either of them comments on the wedding rumours, this isn’t stopping them from expressing affection for each other on social media.

On Saturday, Saba shared a picture of herself on Instagram, which has been clicked by Hrithik. In the sun-kissed photo, Saba is glowing as she is seen scrolling on her phone while sitting on a sofa. Along with the photo, the Rocket Boys actor wrote, “Casual late afternoon scroll 🙃 📷 @hrithikroshan.”

Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan commented on Saba’s photo, and called her a “beautiful girl”. Not just Sussanne, several Instagram users found Saba’s picture to be beautiful. One person commented, “You look so charming n beautiful!” Another added, “Pure beauty ❤️.” Another person also wrote, “Imagine getting hrithik roshan as personal photographer🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for quite some time now. They also do not shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media and slipping into the comments section of each other’s Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba also shares a good relationship with Hrithik’s parents and his sons — Hridaan and Hrehaan. She is also often seen attending the family get-togethers of the Roshans.