‘Hrithik Roshan asked me to hit him, pummeled him for 11 minutes,’ recalls Rohit Roy

Actor Rohit Roy has recalled how Hrithik Roshan put his co-star’s safety before the shooting schedule during the making of their 2017 film Kaabil. In a recent interview with Lehren, Rohit opened up about his bond with Hrithik and shared how the superstar refused to let him perform a stunt without a crash mat, even when there were only 15 minutes left for the shoot to wrap up. Recalling the incident, Rohit also got emotional while talking about Hrithik’s equation with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Rohit Roy revealed that he has known Hrithik since the latter was 17 years old and recalled shooting an intense action sequence with him for Kaabil. “I know Hrithik from the time when he was 17 years old. I don’t address him as sir, Ronit does, it gets very awkward. He calls me Rohit, sometimes Koko. In Kaabil, if the movie was 2 hours 30 minutes, my climax scene was of 11 minutes. It was a full-fledged action scene, where I am hitting him. He comes to me and asks, ‘Rohit, why are you holding back?’ I said, ‘Brother, firstly, you are a superstar, if I hurt you…secondly, you are also the producer of the film, my cheque will be stalled’ (laughs). Hrithik said, ‘Until you hit me hard, my comeback won’t be impactful. Hit me.’ So, for straight 11 minutes, I pummeled him,” said the actor.

Hrithik refused to let Rohit shoot without a crash mat

Rohit went on to recall another incident from the sets of Kaabil, when he was supposed to perform a dead fall after Hrithik’s character hit him with a stick. The actor explained that a dead fall involves a performer appearing to lose consciousness and falling to the ground.

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“There is a scene where he sniffs to figure out where I am standing, and turns with the stick to hit me, and that’s my dead fall. Dead fall means you’ve lost your consciousness and you fall. So, the shot got ready, I was all ready and charged to do the fall scene. There were only 15 minutes left for the shoot to get over with. Hrithik comes and asks, ‘Is everything ready?’ He looks around me and asks, ‘Rohit, where is your crash mat?’ I looked puzzled and asked, ‘Crash mat?’ He said, ‘Yes, you’re going to have a dead fall, right?’ I said, ‘They didn’t put it.’ What else could I say? Hrithik called the assistant and asked, ‘Why is the mat not here?’ So, he said, ‘Sir, there’s only one shot where you turn and hit him with the stick.’ Hrithik said, ‘But he is on wide, he is not going out of any frame. He has to fall.’ Hrithik then asked the assistant to call the fight master’s assistant, so he said, ‘One last shot was there, so he packed up and left.'”

Despite the race against time, Hrithik refused to let Rohit perform the stunt without the necessary safety equipment.

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Hrithik arranged for his own crash mat to be brought to the set.

“Hrithik Roshan comes to me and says, ‘Rohit, don’t give the shot,’ and I freeze, and I am looking at Sanjay Gupta. Sanjay was busy on his phone because even he didn’t want to see. He sent his assistant to his van, and said, ‘Get my crash mat. Put the crash mat here, only then, Rohit will give the shot.’ Now, think about it on many levels: he was a superstar and it was just one shot, he was the producer, he knows time is going, and this is a set we are talking about but he says ‘No’. Because he has gone through so much in action, so he knows that anything can happen. It was a small fall but there could have been possibility of a shoulder dislocation. Until the crash mat was placed there, he stood there, and once it was placed, he said, ‘Yes, now we are ready for the shot.'”

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Rohit gets emotional talking about Hrithik’s sons

Rohit also spoke about Hrithik’s bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The host recalled Hrithik expressing his wish for his children to share a bond like the one Rohit shares with his elder brother, Ronit Roy. The actor said, “Touchwood, the kids’ bonding with their father and with each other is so strong that when my daughter watches them, she tells me, ‘Baba, you should also plan things like he does with his kids.'”

Rohit said Hrithik’s words touched him because the actor had not been required to speak about something so personal while discussing his film. “He wasn’t required to say these things because he went there to promote his film where you talk about the film, share different kind of stories, and have fun. But this is an absolutely touching thing that he said, and I absolutely love him. I’ll get teary-eyed; he’s all lovely and all hearts. There are many things that he has…(gets emotional and pauses),” he shared.