Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor clicked in Assam as they shoot for Fighter, fans sing ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. See videos

In Tezpur, Assam, the stars descended on ground. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor were clicked at a meet and greet event in the state in the Northeast, where they are shooting for their latest Fighter. The aerial action thriller kicked off its first schedule on November 18.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone. According to pictures and videos shared on social media, Hrithik and Anil were seen waving to scores of fans.

According to reports, the team had chalked out a 10-day schedule of Fighter, where Hrithik, Deepika and Anil shot at the air force station. The film will feature Hrithik and Deepika–pairing up for the first time–as Indian Air Force pilots, while Anil is likely to be seen as the War star’s mentor.

Fighter marks director Siddharth Anand’s third collaboration with Hrithik Roshan after his 2014 actioner Bang Bang and the 2019 blockbuster War. Both Anil and Hrithik had theatrical releases this year, with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Vikram Vedha, while Deepika had her OTT debut release Gehraiyaan.

Post Fighter’s first schedule wrap up, the team will reunite next year as Siddharth Anand will now deep dive into his much-awaited actioner Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, also starring Deepika, is scheduled to release on January 25.