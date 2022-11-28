scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor clicked in Assam as they shoot for Fighter, fans sing ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. See videos

Fighter marks director Siddharth Anand's third collaboration with Hrithik Roshan after 2014 actioner Bang Bang and the 2019 blockbuster War.

The team began the first schedule of Fighter on November 18. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram, Marflix Pictures/Instagram, Ail Kapoor/Instagram)

In Tezpur, Assam, the stars descended on ground. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor were clicked at a meet and greet event in the state in the Northeast, where they are shooting for their latest Fighter. The aerial action thriller kicked off its first schedule on November 18.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone. According to pictures and videos shared on social media, Hrithik and Anil were seen waving to scores of fans.

According to reports, the team had chalked out a 10-day schedule of Fighter, where Hrithik, Deepika and Anil shot at the air force station. The film will feature Hrithik and Deepika–pairing up for the first time–as Indian Air Force pilots, while Anil is likely to be seen as the War star’s mentor.

 

Fighter marks director Siddharth Anand’s third collaboration with Hrithik Roshan after his 2014 actioner Bang Bang and the 2019 blockbuster War. Both Anil and Hrithik had theatrical releases this year, with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Vikram Vedha, while Deepika had her OTT debut release Gehraiyaan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

Post Fighter’s first schedule wrap up, the team will reunite next year as Siddharth Anand will now deep dive into his much-awaited actioner Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, also starring Deepika, is scheduled to release on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:18:33 pm
Next Story

Ayushmann Khurrana on Anek, Doctor G box office performance: ‘Need to get away from films on taboo subjects’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close