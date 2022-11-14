Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand kickstart Fighter shoot: ‘And it begins…’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has kickstarted the shoot of the film Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Marflix Productions, which is bankrolling Fighter, shared a picture of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand on its Instagram handle. The caption of the photo read, “And it begins….#FIGHTER.”

In the picture, Hrithik and Siddharth are seen posing in front of a plane and fans were excited to see them together. One fan wrote, “All the best team,” and another fan commented, “Lets go Fighters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARFLIX (@marflix_pictures)

Earlier, during an IFFI 2021 interaction, Siddharth Anand had opened up about working with Hrithik Roshan and said, “There’s nothing else that a director can ask for from an actor that Hrithik can’t give you. I think you have to actually challenge yourself and come up with something time and again, every hour on the set that you can utilise his potential. Which I think none of us have yet been able to do and it’s a challenge for all of us”.

He added, “I have said that I’d always aspired to become a filmmaker that Hrithik Roshan would do a film with, that I can just work with him or even just bounce off my ideas by him and get his feedback.”

25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter pic.twitter.com/ywdLeTmwnI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2022

Hrithik Roshan also spoke about Fighter and said, “Yes, its extremely exciting and more so, because I think coming back on a set where Sid (Sidharth Anand) has seen me be a certain good in War which kind of drives me to know that this anxiety that is building, is because the good has already been done, it has to be better.”

Fighter is all set to release on January 25, 2024.