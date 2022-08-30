Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan react to Vikram Vedha teaser crossing big milestone: ‘We have put so much love and hard work…’

The gripping teaser of Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, has crossed over 30 million views across platforms. The film sees Vikram (Saif) hunting down a dread gangster Vedha (Hrithik) in what seems to be a cat-and-mouse chase. After the film’s teaser received an overwhelming response, the cast and crew have reacted to the love and praise.

Speaking about the teaser, Hrithik said in a statement, “The whole team of Vikram Vedha submitted to the vision of Pushkar and Gayatri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of Vikram Vedha, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I have been told that Vikram Vedha’s teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artiste. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience.”

Saif Ali Khan added, “It feels good to know that the teaser of Vikram Vedha is the most liked teaser for a Hindi film till date. We all have put in so much of our love and hard work into making this film, and learning that our audience is as excited as we are to witness the film in theatres is the most positive outcome for me as an actor.”

Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri also expressed their excitement and said that the response has been ‘encouraging’ and has left them ‘positively motivated’.

Vikram Vedha will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.