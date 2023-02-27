scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad kiss as he leaves to catch a flight, fans shower love. Watch

Hrithik Roshan has been dating actor and singer Saba Azad for some time now. He was previously married to Sanjay Khan's daughter Sussanne Khan.

hrithik roshan and saba azadHrithik Roshan with partner Saba Azad. (Photo: Saba/Instagram)

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is said to be dating actor and singer Saba Azad, who was most recently in the SonyLiv show Rocket Boys. Recently, a paparazzo account posted a sweet moment shared by the couple as Hrithik got ready to catch a flight.

Both Saba and Hrithik were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and before leaving his car to make his way to the airport, the actor leaned in to kiss his girlfriend Saba as the camera snapped the actors. Later, Hrithik, looking dapper as ever, smiled and waved at his fans and the paps at the airport before turning to go inside the airport premise. Fans were quick to shower love on the post as they dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section.

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now, and made their relationship official on social media by sharing sweet posts for each other. The two have since frequently shared loved-up posts for each other on birthdays and film/show releases.

Also Read |Hrithik Roshan feels none of his performances have stood the test of time: ‘I proudly showed Koi Mil Gaya to my sons but…’

Hrithik was previously married to designer Sussanne Khan with whom he shares two children — Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, and separated in 2013. They have been divorced since 2014, and Sussanne is now said to be in a relationship with TV actor Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni. In fact, the two couples — Hrithik and Saba, and Arslan-Sussanne have often been spotted together having a good time.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which failed to create box office magic. He is currently been shooting for Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 12:40 IST
