17 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta revisit the film

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in a still from 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya. (Photo: Express Archive) Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in a still from 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya. (Photo: Express Archive)

Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya completed 17 years of its release on Saturday, August 8. On the occasion, the actor shared a video that shows snippets of his character Rohit’s friendship with an alien named Jaadu.

As the video plays, the song “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” starts playing in the background and the viewers get a chance to revisit some special moments of the film.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Roshan wrote, “Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again .#koimilgaya Thank you Papa for having the courage to do this when everyone thought that you had lost your mind. Thank you for trusting and having faith in me. And literally would not be possible without you Pree! Friends forever. And Thank you Rekhaji for being the rock for Rohit! Love to all of rohits friends . Miss you all. And to my uncle Rajesh Roshan cause without the music there’d be no magic! Thank you to the entire team who worked BTS on this dream. Miss you jaadu.”

Commenting on the post, Preity Zinta, who also starred in the film, wrote, “It’s our sweetest film together. I LOVED every part of it and yes ! It’s your BEST performance EVER.”

Later, Zinta shared the video song “Yeh Tune Kya Kiya” on Instagram with a caption that read, “Remembering Koi Mil Gaya today. The sweetest film I did. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo ❤️ A big Thank you 🙏 to @rakesh_roshan9 sir, Rajesh sir, @dop007 Ravi Chandran, @farahkhankunder @hrithikroshan, #Rekhaji and entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience. I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical 😍 #Jadoo #Friendship #KoiMilGaya”

Koi Mil Gaya, which released in 2003, was the first installment in the Krrish franchise. The film also received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd