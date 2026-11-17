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Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s on-screen pairing as Rohan and Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) remains a fan favourite even after 25 years of the film’s release. And now, K3G director Karan Johar has teased a reunion of the actor duo in an advertisement. The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section expressing excitement about seeing Hrithik and Kareena together again.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a clip of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-themed ad. In the video, Kareena is seen applying lip gloss, exactly like her iconic character Poo’s introduction in the movie. On the other hand, Hrithik is seen wearing a leather jacket and shown tying his shoes as he gets ready just like his character Rohan Raichand aka Laddoo. The teaser soon ends without revealing their complete looks or faces.
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Along with the post, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti (Some stories don’t end even after 25 years).”
As soon as the video was posted on Instagram, it elicited varied responses. “Are you serious omg. This is the pair we all are waiting for,” a fan wrote. Another user commented, “We want a movie with them.” “Manifested this,” a third comment read.
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also commented on the post. “We want a movie with them.” “Lets shoot a song here,” filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan joked.
About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in theatres in 2001. The family drama starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film followed the story of the Raichand family, which is torn apart after Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) marries Anjali (Kajol) against the wishes of his father (Amitabh Bachchan).
In K3G, Hrithik Roshan played Rohan Raichand, Rahul’s younger brother, who sets out to reunite his estranged family. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, played Pooja Sharma, fondly known as Poo, Anjali’s younger sister, who falls in love with Rohan.
On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama Daayra, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran. On the other hand, Hrithik is set to return as the titular superhero in Krrish 4. The film will also mark the actor’s directorial debut.