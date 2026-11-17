Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s on-screen pairing as Rohan and Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) remains a fan favourite even after 25 years of the film’s release. And now, K3G director Karan Johar has teased a reunion of the actor duo in an advertisement. The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section expressing excitement about seeing Hrithik and Kareena together again.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a clip of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-themed ad. In the video, Kareena is seen applying lip gloss, exactly like her iconic character Poo’s introduction in the movie. On the other hand, Hrithik is seen wearing a leather jacket and shown tying his shoes as he gets ready just like his character Rohan Raichand aka Laddoo. The teaser soon ends without revealing their complete looks or faces.