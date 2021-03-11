Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan dance their way into new project: ‘Seems like nothing has changed’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan have once again joined hands for a project. And no, it is not for a movie, but a commercial. The two had worked together for the first time in Roshan’s debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Farah Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to share the news that she has directed and choreographed Roshan once again after many years for an ad. “Working with @hrithikroshan is always such a great experience So dedicated and humble at all times. Directing/choreographing you for Manthan seemed like nothing had changed.. Cheers for the new collaboration!” she wrote, tagging Hrithik in her post.

Hrithik Roshan is yet to respond to the comment. In the commercial, which is reminiscent of the actor’s stint in Agneepath’s famous track “Deva Shree Ganesha,” Roshan is seen in traditional Indian attire as he sways to the music.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 release War, also starring Tiger Shroff. The film was a massive success at the box office and found favour with critics too for its unique and stylised action choreography and the chemistry between the two male leads.

Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping for Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, which will see him sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!” Hrithik had shared during the announcement of the movie.