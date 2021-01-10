Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to star in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are going to star as the main leads in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming project Fighter. The movie was announced on the occasion of Roshan’s birthday on Sunday.

Fighter is being touted as a spy-thriller. Hrithik took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the movie and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Fighter is the maiden film to be produced by Siddharth Anand’s production company Marflix. Sharing his excitement about the same, Roshan further wrote in his post, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

Both Deepika and Hrithik have previously collaborated with Siddharth. While Hrithik has worked with him on two movies (Bang Bang and War), Anand had directed Deepika in the romedy Bachan Ae Haseeno.