Thursday, March 10, 2022
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new release date

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 10, 2022 10:04:00 pm
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will hit theatres on September 28, 2023. The makers of the Siddharth Anand directorial announced the new release date on Thursday with a clip.

The text of the video reads, “India’s first aerial action film finds a new runway”. Touted to be an actioner, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor.

In December last year, Hrithik welcomed Anil onboard Fighter on the occasion of the latter’s 65th birthday. Sharing a click with Anil and Siddharth, Hrithik wrote on social media, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter.”

Fighter marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Talking about the collaboration, Deepika had told Bollywood Hungama, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

