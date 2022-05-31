Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor watch Top Gun Maverick, call Tom Cruise film an ‘adrenaline rush’: ‘Blew my mind’

The cast and crew of Fighter, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and director Siddharth Anand, recently attended a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick. The trio couldn’t stop praising the Tom Cruise film, and were impressed by the action sequences. A sequel to the 1987 classic Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick has received rave reviews, and has achieved a 97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Talking about the film, Hrithik Roshan said, “It was such an adrenaline rush! After more than three decades and so much waiting the movie surpasses all expectations. The nostalgia factor is obviously there but the evolution of the character and the story is what was the highlight for me. The aerial fight sequences were beyond anything I have experienced. They blew my mind.”

Calling Tom Cruise ‘incomparable’, Anil Kapoor said that it was a ‘super fun’ experience. “Speechless, what a film, and what action!” he said. Siddharth Anand added, “I am a huge fan of the first film and have been waiting for this one since it was announced! I mean it’s a cult classic. Everyone I remember, wanted to be a fighter pilot after watching that film. This one has true edge-of-your seat action and our endeavour is to make Fighter an entertaining large screen spectacle.”

Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise reprising the role of Maverick, who returns to the elite aviation training program to train the next generation of flyers. The movie also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, reprising his role from the original.

Top Gun: Maverick released on May 27 in India.