Hrithik Roshan almost killed Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar during Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara shoot, watch video

If you thought everything about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was iconic, you are right. Just that stories from its sets might not be as happy ones for its cast when they filmed it, a decade ago. This, because Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar were ‘almost killed’ by Hrithik Roshan while filming one of the scenes.

In a video shared by the Instagram handle of Zoya Akhtar’s production banner, Tiger Baby Films, the makers of the 2011 blockbuster reveal what went behind making of its “mantal bwoy” scene, apart from some trivia.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, along with Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The “mantal bwoy” scene comes in the movie when the trio is enroute Barcelona to Costa Brava, and Hrithik’s Arjun gets a work call.

According to Abhay in the video, Hrithik Roshan, who’s driving the vehicle parks it on the roadside but forgets to switch off its ignition. The moment he walks out of the car, it begins to slide towards the gorge, and Farhan jumps out in a panic. “Before shooting this scene, Hrithik almost killed me and Farhan,” Abhay revealed.

He added, “Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now.”

In the video, Abhay Deol also spoke on how he was averse about the “mantal bwoy” scene, because that was inspired from a professor of Farhan and Zoya’s Manekji school, which was a rival school to his Jamnaben Hirachand Ambani School, Mumbai. Abhay eventually agreed to do it and it went on to become one of the most memorable moments from the movie.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will complete 10 years of release on July 15 this year.