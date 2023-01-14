When Hrithik Roshan said ‘doing your own stunts is stupid, should be banned’, explained why he had to do his own stunts in Krrish

Actor Hrithik Roshan performed many of his own stunts in films such as Vikram Vedha (2022), War (2019), Bang Bang (2014), and Krrish franchise. But he wasn’t always a fan of actors performing their own stunts. Instead, he felt that there should be no shame in allowing trained stuntmen to do their job. He believed it is ‘stupid’ of actors to risk their lives on action, when trained professionals can do it instead.

An old interview clip of Hrithik shows him talking about doing his own stunts in Krrish. But he also said that if given an option, he would not have done those action sequences and saved himself from all the pain.

Hrithik had told Lehren, “I don’t believe in doing your stunts yourself. I feel it is stupid. It should be banned. The reason I say this is because it shouldn’t be an ego trip. You are an actor, you are creating a magical world, a fantasy world and there are a lot of things that go into creating that fantasy, your makeup, your dialogues, your hair, your clothes, it’s all made to make the unreal look real.”

Hrithik compared actors performing their stunts to actors writing their own dialogues. He added, “People are specialised in doing specific jobs to help you create that entire fantasy world bit by bit. A stuntman’s job is to do stunts. He comes into that space, does his job, creates one more bit of that big picture, and you carry on. If you have an ego there… it’s like saying ‘I will write my own dialogues.’ It’s silly.”

However, despite being against the notion of performing his stunts, Hrithik did exactly that in Krrish, because he felt it was a part of his character.

“In Krrish, I had to do my stunts. I didn’t want to and I wish I could have avoided it. I would have had happier and painless nights and mornings. It would have helped me perform better if I would have avoided them. But I had to do them because stunts in Krrish were character-based,” Hrithik explained.

The actor believed that everything that Krrish did — midair or on the ground — was a part of his persona, his character. He said, “The way he stands, runs and moves, is all a part of his character. If I have to fall down the stairs, I would not do it myself. There are people who are trained to do that. Krrish was a different ballgame. I was the one who had to create that character and stunts were a big part of his character.”

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.