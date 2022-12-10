scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan reveals why he wanted to become an actor: ‘Grew up with a really bad stutter, this was my one chance to look and feel normal’

Hrithik Roshan made his film debut with Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He is now looking forward to the release of actioner Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan recently attended Red Sea International Film Festival.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan won the hearts of his many fans at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor also sat down for a conversation during which he shared how his father Rakesh Roshan didn’t want him to enter the film business.

Hrithik made his film debut with Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. They subsequently worked together in Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3.

Hrithik said that Rakesh Roshan had struggled for 20 years, and the filmmaker didn’t want the same for his son. “My father was against me coming into film because of the struggle that he had to go through. He struggled very hard for 20 years and did not want me to go through what he went through,” Hrithik told Variety, while adding that he eventually became an actor because of his determination.

Also read |Hrithik Roshan recalls how Rakesh Roshan would wake up Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan during Karan Arjun shoot: ‘He knocked on every door’

The one big reason why Hrithik wanted to become an actor was to get away from the inhibitions he grew up with because of his stutter. “I wanted to prove myself because I grew up with a really bad stutter and this was my one chance to look and feel normal,” shared the actor.

Hrithik faced the issue of stammering up until 2012. The issues he faced due to his stammering and his childhood isolation because of it led to him opening a foundation for children with special abilities. Talking about the same, he said, “What this did for me was equalize every one of us in my head. I see myself in every single human being I meet, which makes me able to connect with people very easily. It makes me very empathetic, very tolerant and patient.”

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with the actor for their 2019 hit War. The film is slated for release in 2024.

