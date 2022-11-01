scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan call out fan who leaked video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room: ‘Absolutely unethical, horrible behaviour’

A fan entered Virat Kohli's hotel room in Australia and posted a video of his belongings.

hrithik varun on virat kohli hotel room videoHrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan reacted to the leaked video. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came down heavily on fans who breached the privacy of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, by entering his hotel room in Australia and posting a video of it. In the video, the former Indian skipper’s luggage and personal belongings were put on display. Anushka called the incident an “absolute disgrace and violation of a human being.” Additionally, many of Anushka’s friends and colleagues from the Indian film industry also expressed their disbelief and disgust at the incident.

Reacting to Virat’s post on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Horrible behaviour.” Arjun Kapoor called the video, “Absolutely unethical & uncool…” Parineeti Chopra found it to be, “New level of low.” Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to the video. While Abhishek found the video “not cool”, Hrithik suggested that action be against the perpetrator, and wrote, “Damn! This person needs to be found out and fired. And the hotel needs to take responsibility!”

hrithik roshan virat kohli hotel video Bollywood stars come out in support of Virat Kohli.

On Monday, Anushka had shared a screenshot of the video and had written, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Also read |Fan in the hotel room: What the Virat Kohli video tells us about privacy in modern times

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The concerned hotel, Crown Towers in Perth, later issued a statement saying all individuals involved in this incident have been ‘stood down’ and they are working with the Indian men’s cricket team and the ICC to find a resolution.

Also read |Angry Anushka Sharma reacts after daughter Vamika’s photo published again: ‘They know what’s better for kids than their parents’

Anushka and Virat have made it clear that they are not okay with constant media attention on their lives, and have expressly said that they will not allow pictures of their daughter Vamika to be shared online. The couple had an intimate wedding in Italy in 2017, with only close friends and family members in attendance. Even after their daughter Vamika was born, they were fiercely protective of her privacy. They even requested the media and the paparazzi to not click on her pictures. However, given their popularity among the masses, they are under constant media spotlight.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:38:55 am
