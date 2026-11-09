Beyond music and acting: How YouTube helped Archana Puran Singh’s son build his dream home

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aaryamann Sethi has finally turned his dream house into a reality. The actor-singer recently gave a tour of his newly renovated home alongside his fiancee Yogita Bihani. While the house was a gift from Aaryamann’s parents, he credited his success on YouTube for helping him earn enough to fund its renovation, including customised luxury furniture, interiors and several other additions that cost the couple lakhs.

During the house tour, an excited and emotional Aaryamann pointed towards a piano in his newly renovated home and revealed that it was a gift he had bought for himself. He said, “This is my gift to myself for turning my life around and making something happen for myself. This is one of the things I always wanted when I made my own money.”

An overall look of their living room. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) An overall look of their living room. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

He further clarified that the renovation was entirely funded by the couple. “I want to confess that every single penny that we spent in the renovation of this house, including the furniture and interiors, is solely Yogi and my money.”

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Thanking his viewers for their support, Aaryamann added, “YouTube has been a huge change in my life. It has led to brand deals, and me being able to have a career. My life has gone beyond music. There is so much more to do. Thank you, because this house wouldn’t have been possible without each and every one of you guys.”

The podcast and temple area. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) The podcast and temple area. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

He even thanked his haters for criticising him, pointing out that negative comments also contribute to engagement and views, ultimately helping him earn through his YouTube vlogs.

Yogita Bihani and Aaryamann Sethi spent over a year transforming their Madh Island bungalow into their dream home. The house features a beautiful brick-red main door that opens into a thoughtfully designed space, with several viewers in the comments section describing its aesthetic as a perfect blend of 90s sitcom interiors and modern design.

Their entertainment zone. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) Their entertainment zone. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

The living room, painted in off-white and complemented by wooden flooring, features a table tennis table that doubles up as a dining table, making it ideal for gatherings. Another corner has been transformed into an entertainment zone, complete with a 100-inch Art Mode television that doubles as a personal theatre when switched on and a beautiful art piece when turned off.

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The couch was also something Yogita had always wanted. Bought through Instagram, the customised sofa transforms into a comfortable recliner, with a tray that pops up in the middle to hold food and drinks. On an ordinary day, it can comfortably accommodate up to five people.

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The couple have also made clever use of their windows, converting the space into an additional cosy seating area with mattresses and cushions, creating more room for guests to gather.

Their dream couch that converts to recliner. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) Their dream couch that converts to recliner. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

While much of the furniture has been custom-made, some pieces have been sourced from IKEA. However, getting everything right was not an easy process. Aaryamann admitted that the experience was particularly challenging for the couple, saying, “It is a tedious process and really hard on me and Yogi to figure out. It took us a lot of time because of that. Most of these custom-made things were broken.”

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Even the electrical distribution boards have been cleverly concealed behind aesthetic window-like panels, turning otherwise functional corners into selfie spots.

The house also features a dedicated space for the couple’s future podcast. A handmade Ardhanarishvara painting serves as the entrance to a small puja corner, while the space beneath it has been transformed into a fireplace-inspired bookshelf with additional lighting.

Aary and Yogita are planning to start a cooking series from their new kitchen. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) Aary and Yogita are planning to start a cooking series from their new kitchen. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

Aaryamann has decorated his house with multiple paintings he made over the years.

Spread across two floors, the house has been designed by the couple, with almost every piece of furniture and decor handpicked by them.

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Reflecting on the experience of building their home together, Aaryamann confessed, “In the process of making our home, Yogi and I have gotten even closer. It is the awesome thing.” He added that while he would recommend the experience to couples, he would also caution them against it, as the process can lead to several disagreements and fights. However, he believes that overcoming those differences ultimately brings people closer.

Their bedroom area. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) Their bedroom area. (Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

Their bedroom, too, has been designed keeping both their individual needs in mind. It features a dedicated vanity corner with ample storage for Yogita, along with a walk-in wardrobe. Aaryamann has his own space for a piano and a specially designed guitar cabinet. Plants, carpets and carefully selected decorative pieces add just the right amount of colour to the otherwise neutral space.

Aary’s dream Piano.(Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) Aary’s dream Piano.(Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

In contrast, the bedroom itself follows a strict all-white aesthetic. From the bed, sheets and pillows to the television console, everything adheres to the colour theme. A low-seating arrangement by the window provides the couple with a cosy corner to spend quality time together, enjoy meals and unwind.

Their all-white bedroom area.(Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube) Their all-white bedroom area.(Photo: Aary Vlogs/YouTube)

The house also features a beautiful balcony and backyard, complete with an outdoor table that makes for the perfect setting for gatherings and leisurely brunches on pleasant days.

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Aaryamann Sethi began his individual daily-vlogging challenge nearly a year ago and has since built a YouTube community of over 383,000 subscribers.