‘Sent 6.3 ft cake in tempo’: How Tips Music won over Subhash Ghai after Saudagar rejection

Tips Music, co-founded by brothers Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani, has released several hit soundtracks from Subhash Ghai’s films, including Khal Nayak (1993), Pardes (1997), Taal (1999) and Yaadein (2001). In a recent interview, the Taurani brothers recalled why Ghai did not give Tips the music rights to his 1991 film Saudagar. They also revealed how they convinced the filmmaker to rope in composer duo Nadeem-Shravan for Pardes.

During a chat with Komal Nahta, Ramesh Taurani recalled approaching Subhash Ghai before he sold the music of his film Saudagar to HMV. “Subhash ji’s film Saudagar’s music wasn’t sold yet, but he told me that he had commited to HMV. I asked him to give the music to us, so he asked me to come next time. He gave the music to them. When the Saudagar cassette was released, we sent Subhash ji a 6-foot-3-inch cake, which said, ‘Saudagar, Saudagar, TIPS ke saath Sauda kar,'” he shared.

When the cake reached his house, the filmmaker was very happy and promised to sign Tips Music for his next film. “My associate went to deliver the cake, but it wasn’t fitting in a car, so it got delivered in a tempo. He (Subhash Ghai) went to his house, he was so happy, and he called all the distributors to his house at night. He praised me in front of them, saying that this man doesn’t have my music or anything, but still sent such a beautiful letter to me with a cake,” Ramesh said.

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Later, Ramesh Taurani reached out to Subhash Ghai for the music rights of Khalnayak. “Then, I went to him for Khalnayak. Subhash ji told me that all the distributors had asked him to take Nadeem-Shravan instead of Laxmikant-Pyarelal for the film. Subhash ji called Nadeem, but he kept negotiating on the price. Subhash ji got angry that he was not talking about music but only money. He eventually went to Laxmikant ji and said that he’s ready to pay double the amount. He signed him on by paying a token amount of Rs 5 lakh,” he recalled.

Music composers Laxmikant and Pyarelal. (Express archive photo) Music composers Laxmikant and Pyarelal. (Express archive photo)

While Ramesh lied to his brother Kumar Taurani about the actual price demanded by Laxmikant, the success of the song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” made everything fruitful. “Finally, Laxmi ji said that I will not take less than Rs 1 crore. I asked him to take Rs 70, 80 lakhs. Kumar had said that we won’t pay more than Rs 75 lakhs. I gave him a nod for Rs 1 crore. When I came back, I told Kumar that the deal was done in Rs 81 lakhs. He complained why I paid Rs 6 lakhs over and above the decided amount. As soon as I left Subhash ji’s office, the news was everywhere in the media, ‘Khalnayak’s music has been sold at Rs 1 crore.’ I told Kumar that it is false news,” he said.

The producer continued, “When ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ was released, it was a superhit the same day without any promotions. We released the song in the morning and it was being played in a party at night. I told Kumar that we will have to pay Rs 10 lakhs more because the song is already a hit.”

Years later, Subhash Ghai considered Nadeem-Shravan for Pardes, but his previous experience with the duo made him wary of negotiating their fees. “Later, when Trimurti and its music flopped, Subhash Ghai asked for my advice for his film Pardes. He took the names of 2-3 music directors and asked for my suggestion, I told him to take Nadeem-Shravan. He then told me the Saudagar story. I gave him the guarantee that Nadeem will not talk money with you; he will just received whatever you’ll give,” Ramesh Taurani shared.

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Music composers Nadeem and Shravan. (Express archive photo) Music composers Nadeem and Shravan. (Express archive photo)

Ramesh further added, “I spoke to Nadeem and told him to do Subhash ji’s film without talking about his fees, and he agreed. He said, ‘You will give me the money, na.’ He had the perspective that if he’s giving great music, he should get his due. Everyone used to complain that his music is repetitive, but still everyone went back to him because it used to work. The best part about Pardes’ music was that it had Subhash Ghai’s touch.”

The music of Pardes, Khalnayak and Saudagar, all directed by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, was hugely successful.